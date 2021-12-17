Rick Perry Busted As The Source Of “Aggressive Strategy” Coup Text

Former Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry is believed to be the source of the aggressive strategy coup text to Mark Meadows. CNN reported: Members of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol believe that former Texas Governor and Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry was the author of a text message sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows the day after the 2020 election pushing an "AGRESSIVE (sic) STRATEGY" for three state legislatures to ignore the will of their voters and deliver their states' electors to Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the House Committee investigation tell CNN. …. The cell phone number the text was sent from, obtained from a source knowledgeable about the investigation, appears in databases as being registered to a James Richard Perry of Texas, the former governor's full name.

Now, every American should know why Republicans did not want the 1/6 Committee to obtain their phone records. The coup plotters are making this almost too easy for the committee.

It might be a good idea for Republicans not to use their own phones when plotting to overthrow the government.

The larger point is that the authoritarian impulses do not solely belong to Donald Trump. Prosecuting Trump will not make the authoritarian threat go away. The Republican Party has been taken over by anti-democracy impulse.