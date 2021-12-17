Thanks to Joe Manchin, Schumer Announces That “Build Back Better” Plan Will Not Pass This Year

600 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that talks between President Joe Biden and Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) will continue, hurting plans to pass the “Build Back Better” plan before the holiday recess.

Schumer did not offer a timeline in his remarks on the Senate floor.

“The president requested more time to continue his negotiations and so we will keep working with him, hand in hand, to bring this bill over the finish line and deliver on these much-needed provisions,” Schumer said.

In the meantime, Schumer is working to end a blockade of Biden’s nominees, which he says is the main thing keeping the Senate from adjourning.

“One hundred and fifty of President Biden’s nominees are stalled by a handful of Republican senators, who have hijacked the rules of the Senate for no other reason than obstruction for its own sake,” he said.

Manchin has been widely criticized for delaying attempts by House and Senate Democrats to codify much of their economic and social policy agenda via a major spending bill.

The plan is part of efforts from the Democrats to respond to the climate crisis, invest in infrastructure and expand education, healthcare, and childcare.

It would constitute the largest broadening of the social safety net in years.

Last week, Democrats expressed concerns about Manchin, who had made clear he would not allow a vote on the Biden administration’s spending and climate plan before Christmas. They said that they have the support of 49 senators but lack Manchin and they need a unified caucus in order to pass the legislation.

If you would like to contact Manchin’s office, you can do so below:

CHARLESTON OFFICE

900 Pennsylvania Ave., Ste. 629

Charleston, WV 25302

P: 304-342-5855

F: 304-343-7144

EASTERN PANHANDLE OFFICE

261 Aikens Center, Ste. 305

Martinsburg, WV 25404

P: 304-264-4626

F: 304-262-3039

FAIRMONT

230 Adams Street

Fairmont, WV 26554

P: 304-368-0567

F: 304-368-0198

WASHINGTON, D.C.

306 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington D.C. 20510

P: 202-224-3954

F: 202-228-0002