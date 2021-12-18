Jim Acosta Tells Fox News, “You’ve Been Busted On Your Bulls*it”

Jim Acosta had a message for Fox News that they have been busted on their BS about the 1/6 attack.

Video:

Acosta: Guys, you’ve been busted on your bullshit pic.twitter.com/xEesqakC2w — Acyn (@Acyn) December 18, 2021

CNN’s Jim Acosta said, “What’s even more disgusting is that Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity. They’ve been caught red-handed. Acting like North Korean state television, lying to their viewers about what happened that day. Covering up the misdeeds of a wannabe dictator, blaming ANTIFA sympathizers for January 6th, and downplaying the violence that followed. Guys, you’ve been busted on your bulls*it, on your betrayal.”

Fox News Has Betrayed America And Tried To Cover-Up A Coup

Fox News, just like other pieces of the Republican Party, had so much invested in Donald Trump that they were willing to help to cover up a coup and rewrite history to protect Trump.

Jim Acosta was correct. Fox News has been busted on the BS. Tucker Carlson can make as many “documentaries” trying to discredit 1/6 as much as he likes. Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham can use their nightly shows to build an alternate cinematic universal where Donald Trump is the hero who tried to warn America about 1/6.

None of it matters. The text messages don’t lie. Fox News has been busted, and for the vast majority of America, they are the Putin News Network.