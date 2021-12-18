Joe Biden Sets The Record For Most Judges Confirmed By A First Year President

Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have teamed up to get more judges confirmed in his first year in office than any other president in history.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

This morning Senate Democrats confirmed the 40th judge nominated by President Biden to serve lifetime appointments on the federal bench, the most in a president’s first year in the last forty years.

These judges will bring sorely-needed diversity to the judiciary: not just demographic diversity, but also professional diversity, adding to the breadth and width and depth of knowledge possessed by the courts. Because of the commitment to restoring the federal judiciary by President Biden and Senate Democrats, it is no longer a bench, that is simply prosecutors, partners in large law firms—but rather many, many others, from walks of life with different and needed perspectives on the federal bench such as public defenders, civil rights lawyers, election experts and more.

Here Is How Biden Compares To Previous Presidents

President Circuit Court Judges Confirmed In First Year District Court Judges Confirmed In First Year Total Circuit And District Court Confirmations In First Year Biden 11 29 40 Trump 12 6 18 Obama 3 9 12 Bush 43 6 22 28 Clinton 3 24 27 Bush 41 5 10 15 Reagan 8 32 40 Carter 10 21 31 Ford 4 12 16 Nixon 11 13 24 Johnson 3 15 18 Kennedy 11 47 58 Eisenhower 0 9 9 Truman 1 13 14 FDR 4 4 8

Sources: CRS; Congress.gov; fjc.gov;

Biden Had Twice As Many Judges Confirmed As Trump

Trump spent four years bragging about “his judges” and how he remade the judiciary, but President Biden had twice as many judicial appointees confirmed as Trump in his first year.

Donald Trump left behind a historic disaster after his coup failed and he was forced to leave office, but the Biden administration has been more than up to the challenge.

Some Democrats and those on the left tend to only focus on what Biden hasn’t gotten done yet, but what he has gotten done is very impressive and deserves to be acknowledged as he undoing the Trump damage to the Judicial Branch.