Nancy Pelosi Provides A Dose Of Optimism On Build Back Better

Speaker Pelosi said that Democrats in the House and Senate have a fundamental agreement on Build Back Better and hopes to have it passed early next year.

Pelosi said in a Dear Colleague letter provided to PoliticusUSA:

First and foremost, our work For The People demands that we stay at the table to pass the Build Back Better Act. While it is disappointing that we may not have a law by the end of the year, we are hopeful that we will soon reach agreement so that this vital legislation can pass as soon as possible next year.

For weeks, we have had House-Senate-White House agreement on the fundamental framework of Build Back Better. We have always tried to prioritize the most critical provisions when crafting this legislation: extending the Biden Child Tax Credit, investing in family care, securing universal pre-K and child care, expanding home health care, strengthening the Affordable Care Act and taking historic steps to combat the climate crisis, which are not only necessary but urgent.

What all these provisions have in common is that they lower costs. Build Back Better is a strong cost-cutting, inflation-fighting package: slashing the burdensome costs of health care, child care, family care, energy and so much more. Indeed, this transformative legislation meets the needs of our working families by lowering costs, cutting taxes and creating jobs – and is fully paid for by making the wealthiest and corporations pay their fair share.

Democrats have a lot of options on Build Back Better. Manchin supports the key provisions of the bill like lowering prescription drug costs and the child tax credit.

One suspects that Democrats are going to take the bill apart and pass it piece by piece if they can’t get a broad agreement. A smaller approach could politically benefit Democrats in the midterm election because they can highlight each individual accomplishment.

It is interesting that Pelosi didn’t blast Manchin because there is probably a deal out there, and Democrats aren’t giving up on Build Back Better.