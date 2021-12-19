Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls Manchin’s Excuses “Complete Bulls*it” On National TV

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said that we all knew that Manchin couldn’t be trusted and called his excuses for being a no on BBB “complete bulls**t.

Video:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) calls Manchin's excuses complete BS, "We all knew that Senator Manchin couldn't be trusted the excuses he just made, I think, are complete bullshit." pic.twitter.com/MzThPUFwqQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 19, 2021

Rep. Omar said on MSNBC’s Velshi:

I mean, we all knew that Senator Manchin couldn’t be trusted the excuses he just made, I think, are complete bullshit. It is really disheartening to hear him say that he has been trying to get there for the people of West Virginia because that’s a complete lie.

The people of West Virginia would greatly benefit from their families having access to long-term elderly care and care for folks with disabilities. They would benefit from the expansion of the child tax credits. They will benefit from having access to pre-K. There are just so many things that, you know, the people of West Virginia desperately need. And we know that he is not working on behalf of their interests, and I really am just completely disappointed and disgusted by his reasoning.

It is becoming increasingly apparent that Sen. Manchin lied to the White House and President Biden. He lied to Senate Majority Leader Schumer, and he lied to the House Democrats who negotiated with him in good faith.

Rep. Omar was correct. Manchin’s reversal is disgusting. It is a betrayal of the 81 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden. Nobody elected President Manchin.

Policy disagreements are a part of the process, but the possibility of lying to the President Of The United States and his own political party is not acceptable and must be punished by the party.