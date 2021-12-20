1/6 Committee Comes After Rep. Scott Perry For Trump’s Coup

The 1/6 Committee has sent a letter to Rep. Scott Perry wanting information relating to his role in Trump’s coup.

1/6 Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) wrote to Rep. Perry:

We have received evidence from multiple witnesses that you had an important role in the efforts to install Mr. Clark as acting Attorney General. Acting Attorney General Rosen and acting Deputy Attorney General Donoghue have provided evidence regarding these issues, and we have received evidence that others who worked with Mr. Clark were aware of these plans. We are also aware that you had multiple text and other communications with President Trump’s former Chief of Staff regarding Mr. Clark—and we also have evidence indicating that in that time frame you sent communications to the former Chief of Staff using the encrypted Signal app. Mr. Clark has informed us that he plans to invoke his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination in anticipation of a deposition to be conducted by the Committee. When Mr. Clark decided to invoke his 5th Amendment rights, he understood that we planned to pose questions addressing his interactions with you, among a host of other topics.

In addition, we have information indicating that you communicated at various relevant times with the White House and others involved in other relevant topics, including regarding allegations that the Dominion voting machines had been corrupted.

The Committee Is Investigating More Than The 1/6 Attack

The letter to Rep. Perry is proof that the investigation is about more than the 1/6 attack. The Committee is also investigating Trump’s coup and the potential role that members of Congress played in the coup plot.

It has been reported that Rep. Perry played a key role in hooking Trump up with Clark and in attempting to get Clark installed as Attorney General so that Trump could use the Department of Justice to try to overturn the election.

The Committee didn’t issue a subpoena yet, but if Rep. Perry refuses to comply with their request, he could be the first current House Republican to be subpoenaed by the 1/6 Committee.