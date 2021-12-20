1/6 Committee Is Investigating Trump And His Cronies For Wire Fraud

The 1/6 Committee is looking at whether Trump and Republicans committed wire fraud and obstruction of Congress.

Trump And Republicans Are Being Looked At For Wire Fraud And Obstruction Of Congress

The New York Times reported:

According to people briefed on their efforts, investigators for the committee are looking into whether a range of crimes were committed, including two in particular: whether there was wire fraud by Republicans who raised millions of dollars off assertions that the election was stolen, despite knowing the claims were not true; and whether Mr. Trump and his allies obstructed Congress by trying to stop the certification of electoral votes.

It is not clear what, if any, new evidence the committee has that might support a criminal referral, when and how it will determine whether to pursue that option and whether the committee could produce a case strong enough to hold up against inevitable accusations that it acted in a partisan manner.

The 1/6 Committee Could Pressure Merrick Garland To Prosecute Trump And Republicans

The 1/6 Committee can’t file criminal charges, but a criminal referral of Donald Trump, members of his administration, or Republicans in Congress to the DOJ would be a political earthquake.

The Justice Department would have to investigate Trump in those circumstances and would be forced to finally confront the possibility of indicting the former president and members of his party.

The best way to stop the right-wing authoritarian movement is not just to prosecute Trump but to go after the coup organizers and masterminds.

Trump is the figurehead, but America needs to clean out right-wing authoritarianism in order to protect democracy.