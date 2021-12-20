A Criminal Complaint Has Been Filed Against Trump And Mike Pompeo

CREW has filed a criminal complaint against Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and Chad Wolf for their illegal 2020 Republican convention.

CREW detailed their complaint, “Federal prosecutors should investigate whether Donald Trump, Mike Pompeo, and Chad Wolf committed criminal violations of the Hatch Act, according to a complaint filed today by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. Evidence suggests that the former president and two of his Cabinet secretaries violated criminal law with their actions around the 2020 Republican National Convention.”

Pompeo violated the Hatch Act when he gave a speech at the RNC. Wolf illegally held a naturalization ceremony at the White House that was rescheduled to fit with the Republican convention, and footage from it was broadcast at the RNC. Trump allowed his staff to violate the law and never disciplined them.

There is a reason why no other president ever held their party’s convention at the White House.

It is illegal.

So many members of the corporate media immediately moved on from Trump’s crimes.

It is heartening to see organizations like CREW still out there making sure that people don’t forget about the Trump crime wave.

The US can only be a nation of laws if laws are enforced, and CREW is doing its part to hold Trump and his lackeys accountable.