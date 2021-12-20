AOC Says It Time For Democrats To Take The Gloves Off And Get Tough With Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that Democratic leadership has a lot of tools at their disposal it is time to take the gloves off with moderates and govern.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe:

Well, I think what Senator Manchin did yesterday represents such an egregious breach of the trust of the President, and it’s also — this is exactly why — it’s an outcome we warned about. Well over a month ago. About needing to plan a contingency plan for it. It’s why we insisted on having the bipartisan infrastructure plan coupled and passed together with the Build Back Better Act.

But I think right now we are at a juncture where it’s not really about I think being — I mean, of course, we have every right to be furious with Joe Manchin, but it’s really up to leadership in the Democratic Party who made the decision to get us to this juncture and how we’re going to move forward. I think right now that Democratic leadership has a very large number of tools at their disposal. The President particularly. And it’s really about time that we take the kid gloves off and start using them to govern for working families in this country.

Progressives Were Correct On The Infrastructure Bills

Progressives were correct not to trust Joe Manchin. He may have always been planning to walk away from BBB, so if that is the case, there will be no more long and drawn-out negotiations. Pelosi and Schumer have both made it clear that their approach is about to change.

President Manchin’s term is over.

Democrats have less than eleven months before the midterm elections to deliver for working families and the American people. Joe Manchin actually did Democrats a favor with his betrayal. Gone is the old school wheeling and dealing that institutionalists love so much, and it needs to be replaced by Democratic leadership using their bare-knuckled power to get things done for the American people.