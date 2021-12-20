Jen Psaki Sounds Like Reports Of Build Back Better’s Death Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Instead of sounding defeated, add White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki to the list of those who are sending the message that Build Back Better is not dead yet.

Video of Psaki:

Joe Manchin got the stick yesterday. Here is the carrot from Jen Psaki, "We absolutely want to work with Senator Manchin and all Democrats to get this done." Psaki then smartly suggested that Republicans are welcome to join in to help lower costs for the American people. pic.twitter.com/5TpHAyleaX — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 20, 2021

Psaki was asked if the White House was ready to work with Sen. Manchin to get BBB done and she answered, “We absolutely want to work with Senator Manchin and all Democrats to get this done.”

Press Secretary Psaki then smartly added when asked about bringing Republicans into the fold, “We would certainly welcome their efforts. Their support for lowering costs for the American people and driving up economic growth.”

Psaki’s remarks on behalf of the President echoed the undertone of optimism shared by Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer. Democratic leadership still believes that they can get Build Back Better over the finish line.

Build Back Better in its most recent form might be dead, but it sounds like Democrats have other plans, and that the total demise of Biden’s agenda as it has been played up to be in the mainstream corporate media is an exaggeration.

Democrats always knew that Manchin could walk away. It would be public policy malpractice if they didn’t have a Plan B.

Judging from the fact the Democrats don’t seem crushed by Manchin’s actions, one gets the impression that BBB is not history.