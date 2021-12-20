Manchin Freaked Out And Killed BBB After Biden Mentioned Him By Name

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) got mad and walked away after Biden mentioned him by name for delaying Build Back Better.

Politico reported:

White House staff had given Manchin a heads-up on Thursday that the president was soon to put out a statement accepting a delay in the Build Back Better Act and that it was going to mention the West Virginia senator by name. Manchin objected, asking that either his name be left or that he not be alone because his family had already been the target of abuse, and he didn’t want to be singled out.

But the statement went out anyway, and contained only Manchin’s name. The senator then snapped at White House aides and told them that he was done negotiating. The West Wing interpreted that as meaning that current talks were done but could pick up again next year.

Instead, Manchin went on Fox News Sunday and bailed on the whole bill.

It is revealing that Joe Manchin doesn’t want to be named as the person responsible for killing Joe Biden’s agenda.

Manchin knows that the programs in Build Back Better are very popular, so he is setting himself up for a world of political pain by saying no to the whole bill.

Biden and Manchin are going to negotiate after the holidays. Build Back Better is not dead.

Democrats now know that Joe Manchin is very sensitive to be blamed for killing the Biden agenda. It is time for Democrats to pounce on that sore spot, turn up the pressure, and life very uncomfortable for Joe Manchin.