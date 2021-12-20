Terrified And Running Out Of Options Trump Sues NY AG To Stop Trump Organization Investigation

In a sign that Trump is running scared, he sued NY Attorney General Letitia James to block her investigation into the Trump Organization.

The New York Post reported:

In the filing, Trump’s legal team claims that investigations launched by James’ office “are in no way connected to legitimate law enforcement goals, but rather, are merely a thinly-veiled effort to publicly malign Trump and his associates.

“Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the document adds.

If Trump’s argument against James sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Trump used the exact same argument in his executive privilege lawsuit, where Trump argued that the 1/6 Committee lacked a legitimate legislative purpose to conduct an investigation.

AG James responded by telling Trump that he is not above the law, “The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings and now Donald Trump and his namesake company have filed a lawsuit as an attempted collateral attack on that investigation. To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump.”

Trump is getting desperate. He is under investigation in multiple states and federally with the 1/6 Committee.

Donald Trump is trying to hide the activities of his business, not because the NY state civil suit can get him locked, but it is likely that the Attorney General will find evidence of criminal activity if the investigation continues.