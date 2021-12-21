1/6 Committee Better Fire Up A Subpoena As Rep. Scott Perry Refuses To Cooperate

In a statement, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) announced that he is refusing to cooperate with the 1/6 Committee’s request for information.

Perry tweeted:

(1/2) I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate, and not duly constituted under the rules of the US House of Representatives. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) December 21, 2021

(2//2) I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left who desperately seek distraction from their abject failures of crushing inflation, a humiliating surrender in Afghanistan, and the horrendous crisis they created at our border. — RepScottPerry (@RepScottPerry) December 21, 2021

The 1/6 Committee needs to get the subpoena ready now. Scott Perry could be the first sitting member of Congress to be subpoenaed by the Committee. The Committee tried to show Perry a professional courtesy by sending him a letter asking for information.

Perry spit in the eye of the Committee, and his defense is total nonsense. Courts have already ruled that the Committee is legitimate. Scott Perry doesn’t want to turn over documents because one suspects that those documents may open him to criminal liability.

The Republican attempted obstruction of the 1/6 investigation is no longer about 2022 politics. Many of these Republicans may have potentially committed crimes.

The 1/6 Committee is investigating potential criminal activity by Trump and his co-conspirators.

Rep. Perry isn’t cooperating, which means that he could be on the path to being held in contempt and facing a criminal referral.