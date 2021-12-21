Posted on by Jason Easley

1/6 Committee Better Fire Up A Subpoena As Rep. Scott Perry Refuses To Cooperate

In a statement, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) announced that he is refusing to cooperate with the 1/6 Committee’s request for information.

Perry tweeted:

The 1/6 Committee needs to get the subpoena ready now. Scott Perry could be the first sitting member of Congress to be subpoenaed by the Committee. The Committee tried to show Perry a professional courtesy by sending him a letter asking for information.

Perry spit in the eye of the Committee, and his defense is total nonsense. Courts have already ruled that the Committee is legitimate. Scott Perry doesn’t want to turn over documents because one suspects that those documents may open him to criminal liability.

The Republican attempted obstruction of the 1/6 investigation is no longer about 2022 politics. Many of these Republicans may have potentially committed crimes.

The 1/6 Committee is investigating potential criminal activity by Trump and his co-conspirators.

Rep. Perry isn’t cooperating, which means that he could be on the path to being held in contempt and facing a criminal referral.