Posted on by Alan Ryland

Fauci Calls for Fox Host Jesse Watters to Be “Fired” After He Says Anti-Vaxxers Should Ambush Fauci in Public

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, has called for Jesse Watters, the host of the Fox News program “The Five” to be “fired” after Watters suggested that anti-vaxxers should ambush Fauci in public and go for “the kill shot” by attacking his credibility.

“That just is such a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society,” Fauci said during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.” “And he’s gonna go, very likely, unaccountable … I mean whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything. I mean that’s crazy, the guy should be fired on the spot.”

Watters made the remarks during an appearance at a Turning Point USA conference. He used the appearance as an opportunity to spread more conspiracy theories alleging that COVID-19 was created in a lab and released to cause havoc on the world.

“This is where you say Dr. Fauci you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab. The same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know what people don’t trust you, don’t you?” Watters said while speaking on stage at the event. “Boom. He is dead! He’s dead. He’s done. You do that 30 seconds, it’s all you need.” 