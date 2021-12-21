Fauci Calls for Fox Host Jesse Watters to Be “Fired” After He Says Anti-Vaxxers Should Ambush Fauci in Public

125 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, has called for Jesse Watters, the host of the Fox News program “The Five” to be “fired” after Watters suggested that anti-vaxxers should ambush Fauci in public and go for “the kill shot” by attacking his credibility.

“That just is such a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society,” Fauci said during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.” “And he’s gonna go, very likely, unaccountable … I mean whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything. I mean that’s crazy, the guy should be fired on the spot.”

"The real important thing that people need to do is get vaccinated … Testing is an important supplement to that," Dr. Anthony Fauci says. "Part of [Biden's] program … is to dramatically increase the availability of testing, putting up about 20,000 testing sites." pic.twitter.com/0oCeaOLsHS — New Day (@NewDay) December 21, 2021

Watters made the remarks during an appearance at a Turning Point USA conference. He used the appearance as an opportunity to spread more conspiracy theories alleging that COVID-19 was created in a lab and released to cause havoc on the world.

“This is where you say Dr. Fauci you funded risky research at a sloppy Chinese lab. The same lab that sprung this pandemic on the world. You know what people don’t trust you, don’t you?” Watters said while speaking on stage at the event. “Boom. He is dead! He’s dead. He’s done. You do that 30 seconds, it’s all you need.”

The incendiary, dangerous, violent rhetoric against Dr. Fauci continues at AmericaFest. Fox News host Jesse Watters tells them how to go after him to harass him in public: “Now you go in with the kill shot – deadly. Because, with an ambush, he doesn’t see it coming.” pic.twitter.com/V34YZwDdPD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 20, 2021