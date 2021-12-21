Fox Reports Trump Encouraged Vaccine and Booster: Incredibly, Host Says It Actually Doesn’t Matter

There is nothing Trump could do right now to redeem himself with respect to COVID. His refusal to take the disease seriously, despite knowing better (overestimating, according to Woodward), the half-baked “shutdown” that lasted a little over two weeks (“I want the beautiful churches open for Easter…”), and the vanity that prevented him from wearing a mask or demanding that others wear a mask, all, in and of themselves lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths.

He likes to talk about Operation Warp Speed. Operation Speed was good. It cleared all kinds of regulatory hurdles. Every nation on Earth had a similar operation and the British won by a week. Trump didn’t come up with some genius plan no matter how much he takes credit for it.

As the vaccine became available, Trump was too busy trying to overthrow an election to do everything in his power (imagine Jimmy Carter in the same situation) to get the vaccine out to as many Americans as possible. By the time Trump climbed the stairs of Air Force One for the last time, it was Biden’s problem.

Biden established goals and doubled them. Everything looked perfect until the country ran up against the MAGA wall, which seemed to want to make a political statement as much as an anti-science statement. “Biden cannot tell me what to do,” and then roll in euphoria watching liberals lose our minds about the fact they refuse to get vaccinated. Trump could’ve fixed all that. He could’ve done two to three PSAs, “We need the MAGAmovement to be stronger than the Democrats, we need 100% vaccination…” Boom, at least 75% of the MAGA voters would get vaxxed on that alone.

He never did.

Thus he did not redeem himself over the weekend when, in his discussions with Bill O’Reilly, he admitted that he was vaccinated and had the booster. Some in the crowd blood.

This morning, Fox and Friends covered the fact that Trump encouraged people to be vaxed and boosted. In no way does it redeem Trump. We can put it this way, it’s better that he did it than had he not done it. He finally made a good choice. That is the furthest one can go.

As per usual, Fox and Friends’ concern was “choice” and, shockingly, co-host Carly Shimkus came up with one of the most nonsensical arguments ever made about anything, and the reliably sentient-challenged Brian Kilmeade emphatically agreed.

Shimkus said:

“If you look at the reality of the situation, if somebody isn’t vaccinated right now, and they look at their two friends who between the three of them has had six shots against covid and they still got it because of Omicron, realistically that person isn’t going to get vaccinated.”

Kilmeade was right there; “Exactly!”

As they say down south upon hearing something ridiculous; “Do what now?” A person is looking at his two friends who are thrice vaxed, but they are getting Omicron anyway, so why would anyone want to get vaccinated?

How about “Not Dying?”

The key about the two people standing there with Omicron is that they are standing. They are not in a hospital on a ventilator with the family’s pastor outside praying. The guy wondering about why he should get vaccinated might want to consider such in his plans. The fact that it wasn’t even mentioned is as stupid as the example itself, as irresponsible as Trump’s approach to COVID all along.

They went along to talk about the new therapeutic drugs on the way out, failing to mention that therapeutics have side effects, too (often much worse), are made by the same companies that make the vaccine, and, especially as compared to the vaccine, are ungodly expensive.

MAGA.