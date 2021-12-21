Mike Flynn Is Trying To Get A Restraining Order Against Pelosi To Block 1/6 Subpoenas

Mike Flynn thinks that he can block 1/6 subpoenas by getting a restraining order against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Flynn has filed for a restraining order:

Michael Flynn this morning filed for a Restraining Order in federal court in Florida against Nancy Pelosi to attempt to block enforcement of the J6 subpoenas. pic.twitter.com/BeZJJUaMoI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 21, 2021

Nancy Pelosi isn’t on the 1/6 Committee. Speaker Pelosi is not issuing subpoenas. The 1/6 Committee was created by an act of Congress. The courts have ruled that the Committee was created legitimately. Mike Flynn also filed for a restraining order against Nancy Pelosi in a court with no jurisdiction.

Flynn could get a restraining order against Pelosi so that if she ever came to central Florida, she could not have contact with him, but that’s not what Mike Flynn was going for.

I don’t think a restraining order does what Mike Flynn thinks it does.

Trump’s coup co-conspirators have filed lawsuits to block 1/6 Committee subpoenas that all contain a similar version of the already rejected argument that the Committee is not legitimate.

Mike Flynn has taken it to a different and very weird place by trying to file a restraining order against Speaker Pelosi.

The restraining order won’t work, and eventually, the 1/6 Committee will get the documents they want.