Adam Schiff Points Out Why Jim Jordan Could Be In Big Trouble

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told Rachel Maddow that the committee wants to talk to Jim Jordan about offers of presidential pardons to coup participants.

Video:

Rep. Schiff told Maddow on the subject of Jordan and pardons:

Well, there has been reporting about the potential of pardons for people that participated in some way in efforts to overturn the election. And obviously, that’s of deep interest to the committee. Because it suggests that some that were involved in the planning of January 6th understood they may be engaged in criminal activity or activity that would subject them to prosecution.

So that is a very important line of inquiry. We think he has information to offer. And we hope that we’ll be able to get it from him voluntarily.

Schiff also said in the same interview that the 1/6 Committee has the power to subpoena members of Congress, which leads one to believe that they also can hold a member of Congress in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

No wonder Jim Jordan dodged and refused to answer when asked on Fox News if he would cooperate with the 1/6 Committee.

Rep. Jordan might be in more legal peril over 1/6 than anyone realized.