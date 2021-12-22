Posted on by Alan Ryland

Boebert Mocked After Asking If Dems Will Check “Santa’s Vaccination Records Before Letting Him Down Their Chimney”

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew criticism after she asked if Democrats will be “checking Santa’s vaccination records before letting him down their chimney this year?”

Many mocked the Congresswoman for her statements.

The tweet marks Boebert’s latest efforts to undermine the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, turning a public health issue into a political one.

Earlier this month, she was harshly criticized for posting a photo of her family, all of whom were armed with assault weapons, standing in front of a Christmas tree.

Boebert posted the photo in response to a photo posted by Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who had asked Santa to “bring more ammo” for the holiday.

Both politicians attracted negative press attention, their tweets coming just days after a mass shooting at a high school in Oxford Township, Michigan.