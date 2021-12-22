Boebert Mocked After Asking If Dems Will Check “Santa’s Vaccination Records Before Letting Him Down Their Chimney”

210 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) drew criticism after she asked if Democrats will be “checking Santa’s vaccination records before letting him down their chimney this year?”

Are Democrat families checking Santa's vaccination records before letting him down their chimney this year? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 22, 2021

Many mocked the Congresswoman for her statements.

The sad part – You think this is clever. — Sandi (@sandi_fish) December 22, 2021

Magical entities are immune to disease unless its a disease that eats away at the very magic that created the entity. Everyone knows that. — Jeremy_Hugh, a small voice in an ocean of voices. (@jeremy_hugh) December 22, 2021

He emailed a copy to the homes he will be visiting. You didn’t get the email? — Dawn (@dafw333) December 22, 2021

YES! Actually he sent it out on his phone already from the workshop. And the elves have taken rapid tests. They CARE about people. Thank you Santa! — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) December 22, 2021

should be checking your records as well,

like phone records on 1/5 and 1/6 Hoping 1/6 committee will be knocking at your door soon! — iwmachine/IPackinc owner (@iwmachine) December 22, 2021

The tweet marks Boebert’s latest efforts to undermine the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, turning a public health issue into a political one.

Earlier this month, she was harshly criticized for posting a photo of her family, all of whom were armed with assault weapons, standing in front of a Christmas tree.

Boebert posted the photo in response to a photo posted by Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who had asked Santa to “bring more ammo” for the holiday.

Both politicians attracted negative press attention, their tweets coming just days after a mass shooting at a high school in Oxford Township, Michigan.