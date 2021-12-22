Congressional Black Caucus Urges Senate to Reconvene and Pass Voting Rights Legislation

The Congressional Black Caucus is urging the Senate to reconvene and pass crucial voting rights legislation.

The United States will “lose the most if the Senate does not do their job and pass voting rights legislation,” CBC Chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) said in a statement, adding that “every citizen is entitled to an equal opportunity to participate in our democracy.”

“This must not be filibustered. Voting rights has been a bipartisan issue reauthorized by four republican administrations, and it is time to send it to President Biden’s desk for reauthorization,” Beatty continued. “The Congressional Black Caucus stands with Martin Luther King, III, in saying ‘We must restore the very voting rights protections Dr. King and countless other civil rights leaders bled to secure.’ How can we commemorate the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to voting rights, and then allow inaction when the looming threat of Jim-Crow era suppression threatens to dismantle every stride Dr. King worked to achieve?”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has made clear that the Senate would “consider changes to any rules which prevent us from debating and reaching final conclusion on important legislation,” including voting rights legislation, reigniting debates on whether or not to abolish the filibuster.

“I would ask you to consider this question,” he wrote in a letter to his colleagues. “If the right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, then how can we in good conscience allow for a situation in which the Republican Party can debate and pass voter suppression laws at the state level with only a simple majority vote, but not allow the United States Senate to do the same?”