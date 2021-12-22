Obamacare Is Stronger Than Ever As Record 4.6 Million Americans Sign Up

A record 4.6 million Americans signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act during President Biden’s first year in office.

Speaker Pelosi responded to the record in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

The historic number of sign-ups for life-saving health insurance under the Affordable Care Act is further proof that thanks to the leadership of President Biden and the Democratic Congress, health coverage is more affordable and accessible than ever before.

Strengthened by Democrats’ American Rescue Plan, the Affordable Care Act has served as a vital lifeline for families: providing affordable, quality health coverage that is more important than ever amid the pandemic. By dramatically lowering premiums for those who purchase insurance on their own, Democrats’ Rescue package has saved families an average of $2,400 and ensured they can get the care they need. As we head into the new year and continue to battle the pandemic, there is still time to sign up for an affordable plan by visiting HealthCare.gov.

The Affordable Care Act stands alongside Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security as a pillar of health and economic security for American families. In order to build on this extraordinary progress, Democrats are continuing to work to Build Back Better: to lower health costs, prescription drug prices and more for seniors and families across America.

Obamacare Is Here To Stay

Republicans spent a decade trying to kill the ACA. The Supreme Court has upheld Obamacare multiple times, and the record number of signups demonstrates the popularity of the law.

Obamacare is not going anywhere, and when adequately resourced, it will only continue to grow.

Democrats Had A Great Legislative Year In 2021

The reason why people who are interested in governing set ambitious goals is that even if they don’t accomplish everything, they are likely to achieve a great deal, which is exactly what Democrats did in 2021.

The CARES Act, the American Rescue Plan, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill are individually epic legislative accomplishments, which are made all the more amazing by the fact that they were accomplished with a 50/50 Senate and single-digit majority in the House.

They didn’t get voting rights yet or Build Back Better, but don’t be fooled because Democrats delivered a record level of accomplishment.