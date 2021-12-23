Biden Announces Support for Changing Filibuster Rules to Pass Voting Rights Legislation

President Joe Biden announced his support for amending Senate rules and changing the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.

“That means whatever it takes. Change the Senate rules to accommodate major pieces of legislation without requiring 60 votes,” Biden said in an interview with ABC News’ David Muir.

“The only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting passed is the filibuster, I support making an exception on voting rights of the filibuster,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has made clear that the Senate would “consider changes to any rules which prevent us from debating and reaching final conclusion on important legislation,” including voting rights legislation, reigniting debates on whether or not to abolish the filibuster.

“I would ask you to consider this question,” he wrote in a letter to his colleagues. “If the right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, then how can we in good conscience allow for a situation in which the Republican Party can debate and pass voter suppression laws at the state level with only a simple majority vote, but not allow the United States Senate to do the same?”

Yesterday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden supported changing Senate rules and hit back at Republicans’ efforts to obstruct the administration’s legislation.

“The President’s belief … on voting rights is that if the Republicans continue to obstruct, then we are going to look at what needs to be done to get it done. We’re not quite there yet, but we, of course, will continue those discussions with Leader Schumer,” she told reporters.