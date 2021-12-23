Biden Can’t Stop Smiling When Asked About Running Against Trump Again

President Biden was asked if he would run for reelection if it meant a rematch with Trump and he broke out into a big smile.

Biden on getting to run against Trump again, "That would increase the prospect of running. " pic.twitter.com/dJNVtBAr1i — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 23, 2021

Transcript of Biden and ABC’s David Muir:

Muir: I want to ask you about something I asked weeks before the election when we sat down. You said you would absolutely serve eight years if elected. Do you plan to run for re-election?



Biden: Yes. But, look, I’m a great believer in fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then, in fact, I would run again.

Muir: If that means a rematch against Donald Trump?

Biden: You are trying to tempt me now. Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump as the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running.

Biden has Trump’s number. Trump knows it. President Biden knows it. The more likely outcome is that Joe Biden runs and Donald Trump doesn’t in 2024. Trump knows that if he loses to Biden again, he will go down in history as one of the greatest losers of all time.

The Trump name will forever be associated with losing.

Trump’s former chief of staff John Kelly said that he wouldn’t run again in 2024 because he can’t handle the idea of being labeled a loser.

Biden can’t wait to run against the least popular president in history. However, Donald Trump might not have the guts to show up.