Eric Swalwell Obliterates Jim Jordan By Connecting His Ohio State Wrestling Cover-Up To 1/6

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) went there on Jim Jordan and connected his Ohio State wrestling scandal cover up to 1/6.

Video of Rep. Swalwell:

Rep. Eric Swalwell ties Jim Jordan's behavior in the Ohio State wrestling scandal to his 1/6 cover-up, "This is not the first time he has been accused of witnessing a crime and not wanting to report it or help investigators." pic.twitter.com/OMDRzUlA1C — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 23, 2021

Swalwell said on MSNBC’s The Last Word:

I’m not a Harvard lawyer. But the way that he has talked about his involvement certainly makes him look — the way that he is now moonwalk-ing away from responsibilities as to why — probably makes him complicit. This is an incident of workplace violence. Let us just step back. In any workplace — if this has happened. If you worked with contact with someone who is responsible for the workplace violence. If you did nothing wrong and you had nothing to do with it. You would raise your hand and say, let me help make this safer.

The fact that he does not want to cooperate, I think, puts him in the category of the people who had some knowledge of what Trump wanted to do. And, by the way, Lawrence, this guy has priors. This is not the first time he has been accused of witnessing a crime and not wanting to report it or help investigators.

Rep. Swalwell was correct. Any person who would allow young people whose care they were responsible for to be sexually abused after they were told of the abuse is the same sort of person who would join a coup plot against the people of the United States of America.

An enabler of sexual predators is who Jim Jordan is. Rep. Jordan is the lowest of the low. A person whose only concern is for his political future and ambitions.

Jim Jordan needs to be referred to the DOJ for criminal prosecution because cooperation otherwise will not happen.