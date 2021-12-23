Federal Prosecutors Looking At Charging Trump With Violating Witness Tampering Law

Federal prosecutors and the 1/6 Committee look to be building a case that Trump corruptly obstructed the certifying of the election.

The Daily Beast reported:

As federal prosecutors increasingly use an obscure criminal charge to jail Jan. 6 insurrectionists, congressional investigators seem to be building a case that could result in that same charge against former President Donald Trump.

It might seem odd for a federal law against witness tampering to be used this way, but the statute includes a provision that makes it a crime for anyone who “corruptly… obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding” or tries to do so.

It is a logical question. If the 1/6 insurrections are charged with corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, what does it mean for the former president who organized the rally and sent his supporters to the Capitol?

The insurrectionists are guilty of obstructing an official proceeding so that the same charge could stick to Donald Trump.

Trump is already in criminal jeopardy in New York and Georgia. While most have been focused on the 1/6 Committee’s investigation, it is what they find that could exponentially increase the potential criminal liability of Donald Trump for the attack on the Capitol.