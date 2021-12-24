1/6 Committee May Refer Trump For Prosecution On Dereliction Of Duty Charge

“That dereliction of duty causes us real concern,” Thompson said. “And one of those concerns is that whether or not it was intentional, and whether or not that lack of attention for that longer period of time, would warrant a referral.”

The pressure on the Justice Department to prosecute Trump would be enormous. The reason why the committee is digging so deeply into what Trump was doing while the Capitol was under attack is that they are trying to figure out if a crime was committed.

A criminal referral of Trump to the DOJ would turn American politics on its ear. The committee wants to talk to the people who Trump was in contact with because they are trying to determine the motivation behind his inaction.

It would be a gift to democracy if Donald Trump was referred for criminal prosecution.