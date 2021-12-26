Jim Jordan Hides From The 1/6 Committee Buts Says It’s His Job To Tell The Truth

2.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) framed himself as a truthteller while he is refusing to cooperate with the 1/6 Committee.

Video:

Jim Jordan says it's his job to tell the truth to the American people, "And it is our job to tell the truth and take the truth to the American people." He can start by talking to the 1/6 Committee. pic.twitter.com/PdGRkauAaP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 26, 2021

Jordan said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, “It doesn’t surprise me that they want it one way and then try to fool the American people. They have been doing that for such a long time. But remember Joe Biden said he was going to unite the country and he has done anything but that. And it is our job to tell the truth and take the truth to the American people. The good job is that the American people are figuring it out.”

Rep Jordan made these comments while he was appearing on Fox News to try and fool the American people into believing that he is telling the truth about everything except the one thing that he was not asked about by former Trump administration member Larry Kudlow.

Jim Jordan is a truthteller who refuses to talk about the attack on the Capitol. Rep. Jordan will talk about anything else, but don’t ask him about Trump’s coup or his role in it.

If Jordan wants to tell the truth, he can start sitting down with the 1/6 Committee under oath.