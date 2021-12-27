Fauci Urges Americans to Avoid Large New Year’s Eve Gatherings

Speaking to CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, urged Americans to avoid having large New Year’s Eve gatherings, and to not attend any events where they don’t know the vaccination status of guests.

Asked on his advice for people who wish to attend “larger settings,” Fauci was firm.

“I would stay away from that. I have been telling people consistently that if you’re vaccinated and boosted and you have a family setting in the home with family and relatives, you’re talking about a New Year’s Party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating that do not know the status of the vaccination, I would recommend strongly, [to] stay away from that this year,” he said.

He added: “There will be other years to do that, but not this year.”

You can watch Fauci’s interview in the video below.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he recommends that people "stay away" from large New Year’s Eve gatherings where they don’t know the vaccination status of guests. "There will be other years to do that, but not this year," he says.https://t.co/X6u5qGcrbn pic.twitter.com/5eaEpVfWhd — New Day (@NewDay) December 27, 2021

Fauci has cautioned Americans as the country continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, which has proven to be significantly more contagious than prior variants, including Delta.

“Every day it goes up and up. The last weekly average was about 150,000 and it likely will go much higher,” Fauci told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl over the weekend.

“If you have many, many, many more people with a less level of severity, that might kind of neutralize the positive effect of having less severity when you have so many more people,” he explained. “And we’re particularly worried about those who are in that unvaccinated class … those are the most vulnerable ones when you have a virus that is extraordinarily effective in getting to people.”