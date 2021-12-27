Harris Expresses “Frustration” with Recent Interview When She Was Asked Who “The Real President” Was

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed her “frustration” with a recent interview on Comedy Central’s Tha God’s Honest Truth. The show’s host, Charlamagne Tha God, had asked her where the “pushback” was on Senator Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.), who withdrew himself from negotiations and effectively killed the Build Back Better bill.

“Injustice,” Harris said to CBS’s Margaret Brennan, explaining her “frustration” with the question. “I don’t like unfairness. And that is one of the things that will kind of cause me to say, ‘OK,’ you know. Some things are fairly innocuous, but unfairness in a way that can be hurtful to someone, you know, that’s why I became a prosecutor.”

The interview took place on December 17.

During the interview, Charlamagne Tha God said Manchin’s resistance to the administration’s agenda is “hurting Black people in particular.”

Harris responded by pointing to Republicans in the Senate, who she said are “consistently and unanimously standing in the way of progress.”

When asked who “the real President of this country” is, Manchin or Biden, Harris said Charlamagne Tha God was “talking like a Republican” and said, emphatically, that the President of the United States is Joe Biden.

“C’mon Charlamagne, c’mon it’s Joe Biden. No no no no no … no no no, it’s Joe Biden, and don’t start talking like a Republican about asking whether or not he’s President,” she said at the time. “And it’s Joe Biden, and I’m Vice President and my name is Kamala Harris. And the reality is because we are in office, we do the things like the child tax credit, which is going to reduce Black child poverty by 50%—on track to do that.”