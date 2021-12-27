Republican Attacks Backfire As Fauci Is More Popular Than McCarthy And McConnell

Republicans have spent nearly two years trying to destroy Dr. Anthony Fauci, but Fauci’s approval rating remains higher than Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell.

According to Gallup:

Only two other leaders on the list are reviewed positively by majorities of Americans — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (53%) and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony Fauci (52%).

….

Views of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy are also closely split but lean slightly negative with 46% approving and 49% disapproving.

….

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell receives the worst ratings of the 11 measured, with 63% disapproving and 34% approving.

Fauci Has Been Under Constant Attack But Remains More Popular Than Top Republicans

Dr. Fauci’s enduring popularity is even more impressive when one considers that his character has been smeared on a nearly daily basis by everyone from former president Donald Trump to Republicans in Congress such as Sen. Rand Paul and Fox News.

Most Americans appear to continue to like and trust Fauci because, unlike the people who spend their days attacking him, the infectious disease expert appears to be honest and credible.

The GOP’s inability to demonize Fauci is an example of their weakening media machine.

Republicans could get any of their messages into the mainstream political conversation through Fox News during the Obama presidency, but that has changed. Fox is speaking to its audience inside the right-wing bubble. Most Fox News messages don’t infect mainstream discourse.

Republicans tried to ruin him, but Dr. Anthony Fauci remains more popular than their leaders may ever be.