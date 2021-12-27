Voters That Trump Claimed Were Dead And Voting Found Alive In Georgia

The tiny number of ballots actually cast on behalf of deceased voters contrasts with then-President Donald Trump’s false accusation that there were 5,000 dead voters in Georgia’s election.

There Was No Voter Fraud/Election Fraud In Georgia

Each of the four cases was relatives who turned in a voter’s absentee ballot who died before election day. Some of the people didn’t know that what they did was wrong, and they expressed remorse to election officials.

Dozens of those Republicans claimed were dead, and voting in the state are alive.

There was no widespread fraud in Georgia, and Trump lost the state because Joe Biden got more votes.

The Big Lie that the election was stolen from Trump through fraud has become a cover story for Republicans to pass voter suppression laws.

The dead people that Trump claimed voted in the 2020 election have been found, as another component of the Big Lie has been crushed.