1/6 Committee Will Release Interim Report in the Summer

The House Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 insurrection to release an interim report on its findings some time during the summer, according to sources who spoke to The Washington Post.

“We want to tell it from start to finish over a series of weeks, where we can bring out the best witnesses in a way that makes the most sense,” a senior committee aide told the Post. “Our legacy piece and final product will be the select committee’s report.”

Another aide said a report could be issued no later than the fall.

Earlier this week, the committee announced it was investigating potential criminal activity by former President Donald Trump, who incited the insurrection and pushed his supporters to storm the United States Capitol on the false premise that the 2020 general election had been stolen.

The committee said it would consider referring Trump to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the event of compelling evidence.

“The Committee is not limiting itself to only looking at Trump’s actions during the 1/6 attack. They are also investigating potential crimes related to his coup and his effort to overturn the election,” PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley wrote earlier this morning.

“It is looking almost inevitable that at some point by the spring, the House of Representatives will be weighing a criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice for 1/6 crimes,” he adds. “The DOJ may or may not be investigating Trump on their own, but a criminal referral of the former president could be the kick in the pants that they need to make sure that no one is above the law.”

Trump has repeated;y refused to comply with a subpoena from House investigators seeking records from the National Archives, including phone records and visitor logs. Trump has insisted that he can evoke executive privilege to avoid complying with the request.

Trump has accused the House committee of harboring political animus against him.

“The Leftist ‘select committee’ has further exposed itself as a partisan sham and waste of taxpayer dollars with a request that’s timed to distract Americans from historic and global catastrophes brought on by the failures of Joe Biden and the Democrats,” Trump said this summer. “These Democrats only have one tired trick—political theater—and their latest request only reinforces that pathetic reality.”