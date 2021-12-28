Marjorie Taylor Greene Doesn’t Seem to Know That Kwanza Is An Actual Holiday

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t seem to know that Kwanzaa is an actual holiday, belittling it as “a fake religion created by a psychopath.”

“You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away,” Greene tweeted in response to College Republicans, a coalition of young conservatives. “People are tired of pandering and BS.”

Stop.

It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath.

You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away.

People are tired of pandering and BS. https://t.co/NrhE6O6BG5 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 26, 2021

Kwanza is an annual celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, It culminates on the sixth day with a communal feast called Karamu. It was first celebrated in 1966. A stamp recognizing the holiday was issued by the United States Post Office in 1997, the same year that former President Bill Clinton became the first President to commemorate it in a presidential address.

The College Republicans did not respond to Greene’s comments, instead choosing to retweet more Kwanza messages from other conservatives.

Greene’s often racist rhetoric has received considerable criticism in the past. She once made headlines for saying that black people “are held slaves to the Democratic Party.” She has called the activist group Black Lives Matter “the most powerful domestic terrorist organization within inside the United States.”