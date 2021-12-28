Rand Paul Embarrasses Himself By Accusing Democrats Of Stealing Elections With Democracy

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claimed that Democrats are stealing elections by legally convincing voters to vote for them.

Sen. Paul tweeted:

How to steal an election: “Seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results.”https://t.co/LwE3MdeWeG — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 27, 2021

Paul accused Democrats of going into areas where Democratic voters are and convincing them to legally vote for Democratic candidates.

What Sen. Paul described in his tweet was an election.

Candidates are supposed to convince voters to legally vote for them.

This concept has become foreign to Sen. Paul and his party as they seem to go out of their way to make sure to alienate anyone who isn’t already a supporter.

It is easy to mock Rand Paul for trying to make democracy sound ominous, but there is a darker subtext to what the Senator from Kentucky is doing. Rand Paul is trying to delegitimize democracy. Paul tried to make the democratic process sound sinister.

Paul’s tweet was embarrassing but is also a warning that Republicans are going to attempt to make all phases of a legitimate democratic election process seem ominous.