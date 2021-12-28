Peter Navarro Implicates Ted Cruz And 100 Congressional Republicans In Coup

2.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

According to Peter Navarro, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar were among 100 Congressional Republicans involved in the plot to steal the election from Biden.

Navarro told The Daily Beast, “We spent a lot of time lining up over 100 congressmen, including some senators. It started out perfectly. At 1 p.m., Gosar and Cruz did exactly what was expected of them. It was a perfect plan. And it all predicated on peace and calm on Capitol Hill. We didn’t even need any protestors, because we had over 100 congressmen committed to it.”

Peter Navarro Claims He And Congressional Republicans Plotted A Bloodless Coup

Trump’s administration was plotting a coup with Republican members of Congress while the former president himself appears to have been mounting and inciting an attack on the Capitol.

Navarro’s claim that he, congressional Republicans, and Steve Bannon didn’t need the insurrectionists contradicts with stories from others involved in the coup, including Trump himself, who used the attackers to pressure Mike Pence into not certifying the election.

The Justice Department Needs To Investigate Ted Cruz And The Other Members Of Congress

Last month, out of the blue, Ted Cruz denied talking to Trump on 1/6.

Now, we know why.

It makes sense that Cruz was front and center in the congressional arm of the coup because Sen. Cruz wants to be president, but he needs to get Trump’s voters while getting Trump out of the way.

The best way to accomplish each of these goals is to deliver the election for Trump and then sit tight for another four years.

The 1/6 Committee is doing great work, but Navarro’s comments scream out for a DOJ investigation because the Trumpers have no remorse for their actions.

They are bragging about the plot and intend on trying it again in 2024.