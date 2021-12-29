Guy Who Chanted Let’s Go Brandon During Biden Christmas Eve Call Considering Run For Office

Congressman Eric Swalwell once described the Republican Party’s approach to governing as akin to pro-wrestling. None of it is real. It is about putting on a good show where the crowd roars as you “own” the libs. The fact that this professional wrestling show results in a relatively poor family suddenly missing that $250 next January 15th is, evidently, lost on all of them.

Speaking of “fake” professional-wrestling politics, good entertainment, and owning the liberals, Jared Schmeck, the guy who threw a chair over Joe Biden with his “Let’s go Brandon” Christmas eve phone call, originally played the victim. He couldn’t believe that people would make such a big deal out of something, “said in jest,” and then went saintly, saying of Biden:

He seems likes he’s a cordial guy. There’s no animosity or anything like that. It was merely just an innocent jest to also express my God-given right to express my frustrations in a joking manner… I love him just like I love any other brother or sister.”

It appears that his “love” was a worried one-day affair, because the very next day, Schmeck was on Steve Bannon’s show, where Schmeck took his inner-MAGA out for a ride or threw it out of the ring, to use the professional wrestling metaphor:

“The election was 100 percent stolen. So, I just want to make that clear.

“‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is more than just ‘F Joe Biden.’ ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ encompasses the entirety of our frustration with Joe Biden, the administration, the leftist mob, the cancel culture, the mainstream media. They’re the ones who made this a thing.”

So at least we can dispense with this peace and love stuff and get back to throwing people over rows.

So, given this is all for show, and there’s nothing “real” going on, should it surprise anyone that the MAGAs now consider Schmeck a viable candidate for office?

Of course not, he owned the f’ing libs on Christmas Eve! He has what it takes to make it in DC. He is not going to put up with a bunch of snowflake liberals. The MAGAs think Schmeck’s got what it takes. Meanwhile, now Schmeck knows he can be president (We are kidding, we think) and is considering running for office. It doesn’t sound like he is interested in starting with the zoning commission:

Making a prank call on Christmas Eve to the WH clearly qualifies him for the Republican nomination to at least a Senate seat in today’s GOP. pic.twitter.com/IH60xBHCzr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 29, 2021

Such is to be expected in the field of professional-wrestling-actors’ guild-MAGA party nowadays. Of course, they will beg Schmeck to run. Unlike all too many of those panty-waisted “real politicians,” Schmeck has already proven his qualifications, knows the issues, and demonstrated that he can govern.

Jesus, these people.