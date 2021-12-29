Joe Rogan Pushes Michelle Obama For President In 2024

Joe Rogan said that Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris should team up to be the Democratic presidential ticket in 2024.

Rogan said according to The Daily Mail:

The comedian said that the only thing that could prevent victory for the former First Lady would be if she ‘showed any support for lockdowns and mandates and all this craziness that’s going on.’

‘She’s great, she’s articulate, she’s intelligent, she’s the wife of the best President that we have had in our lifetime … she can win,’ Rogan said.

Rogan also claimed that Ron DeSantis and Trump will be Republican ticket in 2024 and that Michelle Obama is the only way that Democrats can win.

I doubt that DeSantis will be able to sideline his ego enough to be the new Mike Pence. Trump needs a stooge as VP, and anyone on his ticket should be prepared to take all of the blame and be given no real power and responsibility. Also, Trump’s supporters might try to hang the VP at his direction.

Michelle Obama Doesn’t Want To Be President

It was no secret that former First Lady Obama could not wait to get out of the White House. She has flatly rejected attempts to draft her to run for office before. Obama has no interest in being a candidate.

Michelle Obama was a fantastic first lady. She developed into a great campaigner. She speaks with credibility, honesty, and moral clarity. She is charismatic and likely would be able to win the presidency.

Joe Biden is still the president, and he is also beloved by Democrats. If Biden decided not to run for a second term, one could see a movement to draft Michelle Obama building. The reality is that the former first lady has no interest in any political job.