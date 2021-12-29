Rep. Reuben Gallego Calls Out Marjorie Taylor Greene’s National Divorce As Treason

Rep. Reuben Gallego (D-AZ) called Marjorie Taylor Greene’s support for “national divorce” what it is. Treason.

Rep. Gallego tweeted in response to Greene:

There is no “National Divorce” either you are for civil war or not. Just say it if you want a civil war and officially declare yourself a traitor. https://t.co/5bAxVcoReX — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) December 29, 2021

Greene also called for people who move from blue states to red states to lose their voting rights.

It was important for Rep. Gallego to call out Greene’s BS. There is no such thing as national divorce. Greene was talking about a civil war and committing treason against the United States of America, which, to be fair, wasn’t Rep. Greene’s first time dancing with treason.

There is no other way of saying it. A faction exists within the Republican Party that wants to destroy democracy and the United States of America. They are part of the same crowd that calls the defenders of democracy socialists and communists. At the same time, they plotted to overthrow the government on January 6, 2020, and openly dream about an authoritarian takeover in 2024.

The right-wing authoritarian movement is more than just Donald Trump. People like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are aching for the overthrow of democracy.

Greene can dress it up by calling for national divorce, but what she is really talking about is treason.