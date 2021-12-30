Ron DeSantis Slammed For Vanishing Act During Florida Omicron Crisis

A Florida mayor blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis for vanishing and forcing local leaders to handle Omicron on their own.

CBS Miami reported:

As Florida goes through the latest wave of COVID-19, the mayor of one of the state’s largest counties has called out Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying he has been missing in action as some municipalities have brought back mask mandates and opened up new testing sites in response to overwhelming demand.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said local governments have been forced to figure out on their own, without help from the state, how to respond to the omicron variant that has rapidly overtaken the delta variant as the dominant strain of the coronavirus in Florida.

Demings also pointed out that the anti-mandate restrictions imposed on local governments by DeSantis and the state legislature have limited what officials can do to stop the spread of Omicron.

Ron DeSantis is always in front of the cameras when he can take credit for anything but vanishes into thin air when the state of Florida needs governance or leadership.

Gov. DeSantis is a mini-Trump who goes into hiding when things get bad.

Florida is back to being a COVID dumpster fire. The state is breaking its daily record for cases.

Ron DeSantis wants to be president, but what he is offering is a Trump level of failure without Trump.