House Democrats Delivered For The American People With 12 Important Bills Signed Into Law In 2021

Beyond the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the American Rescue Plan, House Democrats passed 10 more major pieces of legislation that became law.

THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN

The American Rescue Plan, which passed the House on March 10, and was signed into law on March 11, is a transformative package to help end the COVID-19 pandemic and restore the economy. This legislation, passed by House Democrats, has provided direct assistance to families, invested in vaccine distribution, ensured schools have the resources to resume in-person learning safely, and gave vital support to small businesses.

Shots in Arms: The American Rescue Plan provided $20 billion for the development and distribution of vaccines, including $7.5 billion in CDC funding to address racial disparities and ensure vaccines are reaching every community, including communities of color hit hardest by the pandemic. Today, more than 204 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and efforts continue to get more shots in arms every day.

Money in Pockets: The American Rescue Plan provided more than 167 million Economic Impact Payments to help Americans pay their bills and help get the economy moving. In July millions of families across the country saw the first monthly payment of the expanded Child Tax Credit, which provided a total of up to $3,600 per child under the age of six, and up to $3,000 per child from ages 6 to 17 to help working families pay for necessary household expenses in 2021.

Children Back in School: The American Rescue Plan included $170 billion for education and $45 billion for child care providers to help schools safely reopen for in-person learning. $122 billion has been allocated to school districts nationwide.

People in Jobs: The American Rescue Plan invested in crucial tools to help small businesses reopen safely including the Paycheck Protection Program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, EIDL grants, and $350 billion in critical aid to keep frontline workers such as teachers, law enforcement, and health care workers on the job. Today, more than 6 million jobs have been created since the start of the 117th Congress.

THE INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT AND JOBS ACT

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which passed the House on November 5 and was signed into law by President Biden on November 15, is a transformative infrastructure package that will impact Americans in communities across the country and takes action to repair our nation’s infrastructure while creating nearly 2 million jobs annually over the next decade.

Repairing our Nation’s Infrastructure: This law reauthorizes surface transportation programs and funds $110 billion in additional road and bridge repairs across the country, the single largest investment in our surface transportation since the construction of the interstate highway system.

Advancing Clean Energy Goals and Investing in Climate Resilience: The infrastructure law contains the first major American investment in climate resilience to help communities upgrade their critical infrastructure and mitigate the impact of climate change-driven extreme weather. It also advances America’s clean energy goals by researching clean energy and transmission while promoting electric vehicle adoption to reduce American dependence on gasoline.

Promoting Equity and Justice: The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act makes equitable investments which address long-ignored disparities that harm our economy by preventing underserved communities from reaching their full economic potential and negatively impacting the health and economic opportunities of those communities’ residents. These include expanding access to broadband for 42 million Americans who currently lack reliable Internet access, funding our water infrastructure to ensure Americans have clean drinking water, addressing legacy pollution, and expanding reliable public transit to underserved communities.

IMPORTANT LAWS SIGNED IN 2021

In addition to the American Rescue Plan, the House has seen numerous bills signed into law that reflect a broad set of priorities for the American people. Below are some of the highlights:

H.R. 1799, the Paycheck Protection Program Extension Act

Passed the House 3/16, signed into law 3/30



This legislation extended the Paycheck Protection Program application deadline for two months through May 31, 2021 to help struggling businesses keep workers employed during COVID-19.

H.R. 1276, the SAVE LIVES Act

Passed the House 3/9, signed into law 3/24

This law ensured that more veterans, their families, and caregivers got access to COVID-19 vaccines in a timely manner.

S. 937, the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Passed the House 5/18, signed into law 5/20

This law addresses the dramatic increase in hate crimes targeting the AAPI community since the start of the pandemic. This law designates a point person at the Department of Justice to review hate crimes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bolsters state and local governments to improve their reporting of hate crimes, and ensures that hate crime information is more accessible to Asian-American communities.

S. 475, the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act

Passed the House 6/17, signed into law 6/18

This law established the first federal holiday in 38 years to formally recognize Juneteenth National Independence Day and commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

H.R 3237, the Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to 1/6 Appropriations Act

Passed the House 5/20, signed into law 7/30

This bill provides funding to secure the U.S. Capitol Complex and ensure the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police have the resources they need to do their jobs. The legislation responds to the direct costs incurred by the National Guard and DC police on January 6 and includes to improve the security of windows and doors in the Capitol complex, and secures funds to improve Capitol Police training and equipment.

S. 610, the Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act

Passed the House 12/7, signed into law 12/10

This law prevents severe end-of-year cuts to Medicare and implements a process for addressing the debt limit, avoiding America from defaulting on its full faith and credit.

S. 1605, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022

Passed the House 12/7, signed into law 12/27

This bill reauthorizes critical defense programs for Fiscal Year 2022, providing our military with the tools it needs to carry out missions safely and effectively. The legislation, passed by a bipartisan vote, reflects consensus about advancing America’s strategic defense interests to keep our nation safe.

Three Congressional Review Act resolutions have been signed into law, overturning dangerous rules put in place by the Trump Administration:



S.J. Res 13, a CRA overturning an EEOC rule to address discrimination in the workplace

Passed the House 6/24, signed into law 6/30 S.J.Res.14, a CRA addressing dangerous methane emissions

Passed the House 6/25, signed into law 6/30 S.J.Res.15, a CRA to protect against predatory lenders

Passed the House 6/24, signed into law 6/30

House Democrats Spent 2021 Delivering For The American People

House Democrats averaged roughly one important piece of legislation that became law each month.

Democrats were the opposite of a do-nothing Congress. They were a never stop doing Congress.

Democrats in the House passed many other major pieces of legislation on issues like gun reform, voting rights, and Build Back Better that are stuck in the Senate.

House Democrats did a lot in 2021, but they could do even more if Senate Democrats would listen to the late Harry Reid and get rid of the filibuster.