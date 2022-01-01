Marco Rubio Gaslights America By Calling Omicron A Sore Throat And Accuses COVID Patients Of Being Hysterical

947 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) rang in the New Year with some anti-COVID pandering as he called Omicron “a sore throat.”

Rubio tweeted:

Record numbers testing positive for a sore throat isn’t a crisis And people in the hospital for car accidents testing positive isn’t a surge The real crisis is the irrational hysteria which has people with no symptoms waiting hours for a test or missing work for 10 days — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 31, 2021

Omicron symptoms are mild only if a person is vaccinated and boosted, like Sen. Rubio. For those who are not vaccinated, the Omicron variant can still make them very sick and land them in the hospital. There have been scattered reports of Omicron-related deaths.

Rubio’s comments were the height of irresponsibility from a public official, The people who are getting tested for COVID aren’t hysterical. They are folks who are sick or trying to avoid getting sick after potentially being exposed over the holidays.

It is easy for a fully vaccinated hypocrite like Marco Rubio to call Omicron nothing, while people are testing positive in record numbers in Florida.

Marco Rubio feels Rep, Val Demings breathing down his neck, but has taken his right-wing pandering to a new low while gaslighting America’s COVID patients.