Marjorie Taylor Greene declared Twitter an enemy of America after they banned her account for COVID misinformation.

Twitter Banned The Account That Marjorie Taylor Greene Does Most Of Her Tweeting From

According to CNN:

Twitter has permanently suspended Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter account @mtgreenee, the company confirmed to CNN Sunday morning.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company “permanently suspended” the account “for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy.”

Greene most frequently tweeted from the handle @mtgreenee. She still has access to and can tweet from her official congressional account @RepMTG.

Rep. Greene Responded By Labeling Twitter An Enemy Of America

Greene released a statement about the ban on Telegram:

Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out Black Lives Matter terrorists on Twitter, CNN and the rest of the Democrat Propaganda Media can spread Russia collusion lies, and just yesterday, the Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani, but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics.

Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth.

That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies. They can’t successfully complete a Communist revolution when people tell the truth.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is An Enemy Of American Democracy

Greene’s comments about the Twitter ban are consistent with her desire to take voting rights away from anyone who relocates from a blue state to a red state.

Some treat Rep. Greene like a joke, but her ideas are authoritarian and dangerous to democracy.

Greene isn’t someone who should be dismissed and laughed at because she could be in the House majority one year from now.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is loudly stating her problems with democracy.

Greene is an enemy of freedom and a right-wing threat to the American way of life.