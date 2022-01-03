Donald Trump Jr. And Ivanka Trump Subpoenaed In NY Fraud Investigation

Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were both subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General in the investigation into Trump Organization fraud.

The New York Times reported:

The subpoenas for the former president and two of his children were served on Dec. 1, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Eric Trump, another of Mr. Trump’s sons, was already questioned by Ms. James’s office in October 2020.

The attorney general’s effort to interview Mr. Trump under oath became public last month, but it was not previously known that her office, which has been conducting a civil investigation into the former president’s business practices for almost three years, was also looking to question Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

The New York State Investigation Is Looking At The Trumps For Fraud

Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric Trump are all officials in the Trump Organization. The Attorney General is investigating whether the Trumps committed fraud by overinflating their assets on bank loan documents, then undervaluing the same assets for tax purposes.

The criminal investigation into the Trump Organization is happening in Manhattan. The investigation by Attorney General James is not a trivial matter. James is on the verge of crippling the NRA with an investigation into that organization’s fraud and corruption.

The legal net has been tightening around the Trump family for almost a year. Trump is being investigated in multiple states for potential crimes ranging from election interference to financial fraud and tax avoidance.

Without the power of the presidency, Trump can’t hold back the rising tide of legal problems.

Trump and his kids could lose their business, and depending on what AG James finds, criminal charges are possible down the line.