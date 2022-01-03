Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Begging Twitter To Reinstate Her Account

In 24 hours, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from calling Twitter a threat to America to demanding that her account be reinstated.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Begs Twitter To Unsuspend Her

In a post on GETTR, Greene said, “Twitter forgot about the 2 times they accidentally suspended my account this past year. That means I’ve only had 3 strikes in their 5 strike system. Twitter has to reinstate my account immediately.”

Greene is still ranting that Twitter is finished while at the same time begging to be allowed back on the platform.

Greene went from calling Twitter a threat to America and sounding defiant to realizing that without Twitter, she is stuck in a dark corner of the internet talking to herself and a few others of her ilk.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and other right-wing celebrities are in the House not to govern but to get attention and make money. Greene quickly discovered that without Twitter, no one is paying attention to her mini-Trump efforts to divide America and spread her anti-democracy jihad.