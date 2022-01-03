Mike Pence’s “Advocacy” Group Files SCOTUS Brief Opposing Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced that his advocacy group Advancing American Freedom has filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to reject the Biden administration’s proposed vaccine mandate for large businesses.

The brief argues that the mandate is unconstitutional and exceeds previous examples of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) use of emergency authority.

“America is about freedom and the ability to make the best decision for your family or business, and Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate must be stopped in its tracks in order to preserve freedom, protect American livelihoods and businesses, and to safeguard our constitution,” Pence said in a statement.

You can read the brief HERE.

President Joe Biden has defended his administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses, saying that they will be good for the economy as a whole and not lead to worker shortages.

The mandate applies to businesses with at least 100 employees and would have gone into effect on January 4, according to the Department of Labor (DOL), had it not become ensnared in legal battles.

“As we’ve seen with businesses – large and small – across all sectors of our economy, the overwhelming majority of Americans choose to get vaccinated,” Biden said in a statement in November. “There have been no ‘mass firings’ and worker shortages because of vaccination requirements. Despite what some predicted and falsely assert, vaccination requirements have broad public support.”

“Businesses have more power than ever before to accelerate our path out of this pandemic, save lives, and protect our economic recovery,” he added. “Vaccination requirements are good for the economy. They not only increase vaccination rates but they help send people back to work – as many as 5 million American workers. They make our economy more resilient in the face of COVID and keep our businesses open.”