Trump Terrorists Are Crying As Judges Send Them To Jail

Fifty-six of the 71 pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Most of them were sentenced to home confinement or jail terms measured in weeks or months, according to an Associated Press tally of every sentencing. But rioters who assaulted police officers have gotten years behind bars.

Trump Terrorists Deserve No Sympathy

The same people who called their fellow Americans snowflakes during the Trump administration are now blubbering before a judge. The Trump terrorists aren’t crying because they sincerely regret what they did.

The insurrectionists are crying because they are being held accountable for the crimes that they committed.

For years, Donald Trump and Fox News told them that they were special. The Trump supporters were entitled to behave any way that they wanted because Donald Trump had their backs.

It turns out that Trump and Fox News never had their backs, and when they attacked the Capitol for Donald Trump on January 6th, they were hung out to dry.

No one should buy their tears. No one should feel sympathy for them.

Each person that broke the law on 1/6 made a choice to do so, and choices have consequences that, in this case, include criminal records and jail time.