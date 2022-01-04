Cruz Claims GOP Will Have “Multiple Grounds to Consider” Biden Impeachment If It Takes Back the House

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) claimed that the Republican Party will have “multiple grounds to consider” impeaching President Joe Biden if the GOP takes back the House during the 2022 midterm elections.

“If we take the House, which I said is overwhelmingly likely, then I think we will see serious investigations of the Biden administration,” he said on the latest episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.” “I do think there’s a chance of that. “

Cruz also accused Democrats of “weaponizing impeachment,” referring to the decision by Democrats to hold former President Donald Trump accountable for inciting an insurrection against Congress following the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

“They used it for partisan purposes to go after Trump because they disagreed with him. One of the real disadvantages of doing that is the more you weaponize it and turn it into a partisan cudgel, you know, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander,” Cruz said.

He insisted that the GOP would likely go after Biden for a “refusal to enforce the border,” a claim that Republicans have repeatedly leveled at Biden during his time in office as the United States has seen a record influx of migrants at its southern border.

“Probably the most compelling is the utter lawlessness of President Biden’s refusal to enforce the border. His decision to just defy federal immigration laws and allow 2 million people to come here unimpeded in direct contravention of his obligation under Article Two of the Constitution to take care that the laws be faithfully executed,” Cruz said.

“That is probably the strongest grounds right now for impeachment, but there may be others. Because the Democrats decided this is just another tool in the partisan war chest, I think there is a real risk that this turnabout will be fair play,” he added.

Multiple Republicans have threatened to initiate impeachment proceedings against Biden should the party take back the House, most notably Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who filed articles of impeachment over the chaotic United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Both Cruz and Greene have previously backed former President Trump’s false claims that the 2020 general election was stolen. Their comments are further evidence of the partisan bickering that has largely defined congressional activity amid ongoing efforts to undermine the severity of the January 6 insurrection and its broad consequences for the nation at large.