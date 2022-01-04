Ron Johnson Tries To Kill More Republicans With Attack On COVID Vaccine

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) launched an attack on the COVID vaccine by invoking God that should be seen as an argument to kill more Republicans.

Audio of Johnson:

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI) on natural immunity: "Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combatting disease? There are certain things we have to do, but we have just made so many assumptions, and it's all pointed toward everybody getting a vaccine." pic.twitter.com/QZIpLhTvfr — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 4, 2022

Sen. Johnson said in a local radio interview in Wisconsin:

I not only tested positive, but I tested positive for antibodies at a whopping level, so I had it, but I didn’t have any symptoms. How do you explain that? Why would we automatically assume that our natural immunity is going to be awful? It’s going to be non-existent when generally the default position is if you have already had it, you’re pretty well protected. Why do we assume the worst? Why do we assume that the body’s natural immune system isn’t the marvel that it really is?

Why do we think that we can create something better than God in terms of combatting disease? There are certain things we have to do, but we have just made so many assumptions, and it’s all pointed toward everybody getting a vaccine.

A sitting US Senator appears to be spreading vaccine misinformation and skepticism in a bid to kill his own voters. Johnson didn’t make these remarks in a national interview. His discouragement of vaccinations was locally targeted at Wisconsin Republicans.

Sen. Johnson’s remarks are an example of how they think that they can win the midterm election by killing off their own voters. Johnson isn’t punching his ticket to reelection. He is making sure that there are fewer of his voters left to vote in November 2022.