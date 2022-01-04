The January 6th Committee Is About To Come After Sean Hannity

The 1/6 Committee wants to talk to Fox News host Sean Hannity about the attack on the Capitol.

Axios reported:

The Jan. 6 select committee is preparing to ask Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity for his voluntary cooperation with its investigation of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a source with direct knowledge of the plans tells Axios.

…..

Axios has not yet been able to establish the nature of the cooperation the committee plans to ask of Hannity. Committee officials have said Hannity was among several Fox News hosts who were texting Meadows during the riot.

Sean Hannity Will Have No Immunity When The 1/6 Committee Comes For Him

Sean Hannity did not work in the White House, although he was often referred to as Trump’s shadow chief of staff and engaged in nightly phone calls with him, so the Fox News host will have no claim of immunity.

Hannity could try to sue the committee, but that tactic has not worked out well for Trump or any of his allies who have tried it so far.

Sean Hannity likely knows a lot more than he has let on.

Hannity tried to cover his backside by condemning the 1/6 attack, but he has never criticized or condemned Trump.

There was always a risk for Trump in using Fox News as his shadow White House staff. If the committee wants to lock in on Trump’s Fox News cabinet, there is little that the TV personalities can do to stop them.