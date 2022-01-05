Another Likely Trump Supporter Nailed For Voter Fraud At The Villages

Charles Barnes was charged with voter fraud in Florida after it was found that the resident of The Villages voted twice in the 2020 election.

WFTV reported, “Another resident of The Villages is accused of casting more than one ballot in an election. Charles Barnes, 64, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of fraud for casting more than one ballot.”

Barnes voted in both Florida and Connecticut in the 2020 election, and he is now the fourth resident of The Villages to be charged with voter fraud. Each of the three previous residents were Trump voters, and there is no evidence to suggest that Barnes was any different.

At some point, the question needs to be investigated as to whether there was a coordinated plot to commit voter fraud at the nation’s largest retirement community?

Despite Republican claims that Democrats cheated in the 2020 election, the people who are getting arrested for voter fraud are Trump supporters.

Many Americans have wondered how Trump got more than 70 million votes. The answer that is staring the country in the face is that Trump supporters cheated.